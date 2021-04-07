What Is A Loan?

Loan principal is the amount of money a borrower agrees to pay back under a loan agreement. In most cases, the principal is equal to the loan amount. However, if a lender tacks on any fees to the principal—rather than subtracting them from the cash disbursement—the principal will be higher than the actual amount borrowed.

Once a borrower begins making loan payments, a portion of each payment goes toward the accrued loan interest, and the lender applies the remaining portion to the loan principal. The minimum monthly payment is what is necessary to pay off the loan principal and interest within the loan term. If a borrower makes any payments beyond the minimum, the lender applies the extra against the principal.

Loan Term

A loan term is the amount of time a borrower has to repay the loan. Also referred to as the term length, the term of a loan depends on the borrower’s creditworthiness and the repayment terms the lender offers. Loans with longer terms are characterized by smaller payments, but the borrower may pay more in interest over the life of the loan.