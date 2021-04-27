What Is A Piggyback Loan?

Here’s how a piggyback loan works: You take out a mortgage for the standard 80% of the home’s purchase price. However, instead of paying the other 20% in cash for a down payment, you take out a second loan—typically at 10%—and then put the remaining 10% down with cash.

For example, say you want to buy a home for $200,000 and you only have $20,000 saved. If you use the piggyback loan strategy, you would take out a mortgage for $160,000 (80%). Then, you would take out a piggyback loan for another $20,000 (10%). Finally, you’d pay the remaining $20,000 (10%) as the down payment.

With this strategy, you take out both loans at the same time. The second smaller loan, which is usually a home equity loan or line of credit (HELOC) with a 10-year draw period, piggybacks on the first one to meet your total borrowing needs.

However, you don’t necessarily have to borrow both loans from the same lender. Let your primary mortgage lender know you plan to use a piggyback loan, and they will refer you to a second lender that can provide the additional financing.

Types of Piggyback Loans