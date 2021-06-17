What Is A Secured Credit Card And How Does It Work?

How To Use Your Secured Card To Improve Your Credit

Making on-time payments is one of the biggest factors that goes into making up your credit score, accounting for 35% of the total. Making your monthly payments on time is key to building up a good credit profile. The best secured cards will report your payments to all three of the major credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Transunion and Experian) so you can eventually graduate to an unsecured card.

The other thing to keep in mind, which can be especially tricky if you have a relatively low credit limit on your secured card, is your credit utilization. Also known as your debt-to-credit ratio, this is the ratio of your total outstanding balance on your card to your overall credit card limit. Your credit utilization makes up 30% of your credit score so it’s a good idea to keep this top of mind when using your card. Ideally, you’d aim to keep this ratio at 30% or less.