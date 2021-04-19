What Is A Solar Loan?

There are many people interested in solar power, and it makes good financial sense, too. If you live in the right area of the country and have a large enough home solar array, you can completely eliminate your electric bill. Think about that: $0 every month for your electricity.

Solar panels aren’t free, though. You can expect to spend about $20,000 for a home solar system, depending on the number of panels you need. Many homeowners are still able to break even in about seven to eight years despite the high cost. But unless you have a spare $20,000 lying around, you may need to consider a solar loan to get started.

Here’s what you need to know about solar financing.

Types of Solar Loans

Some lenders offer loans dedicated to solar expenses. But you can pay for your solar system with a lot of other financing types, too, some of which may make more sense for you than solar-specific loans. Here’s a quick overview of the different ways you can finance your solar system.

Secured Solar Loans