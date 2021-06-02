What Is A Subprime Mortgage?

Is a Subprime Mortgage Right for Me?

Taking out a subprime or nonprime mortgage is one option when you have poor credit. However, it’s not your only one; you may qualify for a government-backed mortgage such as an Federal Housing Administration (FHA) or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) loan. These loans offer more relaxed credit score and down payment requirements. It’s important to consider all your options before pursuing a subprime mortgage.

Also know that nonprime home loans aren’t just for borrowers with bad credit. Some types of properties don’t qualify for conventional loans, such as certain condos or log homes. If you’re self-employed and don’t have much taxable income, you may also be a good candidate for a subprime mortgage. The same is true of foreign nationals in the U.S. who don’t have a credit history.

Benefits and Risks

One of the biggest benefits to subprime mortgages is that they provide an avenue for securing home financing when you don’t qualify otherwise.