There’s a lot at stake when buying a home. After all, it’s likely the biggest purchase you’ll make in your lifetime. The last thing you want is to close on your dream home only to have a bank come knocking on the door later questioning who has the legal right to the property. That’s where a warranty deed comes in.

This document might seem like just one more sheet in your stack of mortgage paperwork, but it’s an important contract that protects your home against future claims. Read on to find out what it is and how it works.

What Is a Warranty Deed?

In a real estate transaction, there is a grantor and a grantee. These can be individuals or businesses. A warranty deed is a real estate document that warrants—or promises—that the grantor (seller) owns the property free and clear and there aren’t any outstanding mortgages, liens, judgments or other encumbrances against it. In other words, the seller has the authority to transfer the ownership rights to the grantee (buyer).

How Warranty Deeds Work

A warranty deed isn’t proof that you now own the property. Rather, it means the previous owner can guarantee that no one else holds ownership or is owed money for the property. You don’t actually own the property until the title is transferred to you.