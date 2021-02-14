What Is a Wealth Tax?

A wealth tax is different from income tax. While income tax is based on the money you earn every year, a wealth tax is based on the money you keep -- otherwise known as your net worth. Your net worth is the market value of all your assets minus liabilities.

For example, let's say you have total assets of $700,000, which includes cash, stock investments, and retirement assets. If you have $200,000 of debt, your total net worth is $500,000. That would lead to a $15,000 tax tab with a wealth tax of 3%.

That's generally how a wealth tax works. But various governments around the world can have their own version of what's calculated in the wealth tax formula. It's possible that specific assets or liabilities can be excluded from the wealth tax calculation or that different assets can receive special tax treatment.

Taxing wealth around the world

Countries might assess a wealth tax -- once, annually, or sporadically -- when assets reach a certain minimum threshold or when assets are transferred to someone else.

There are various versions of the wealth tax around the world. Colombia, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and France were among countries that collected revenues from net wealth taxes on individuals in 2019, according to the Tax Foundation.

Although there have been proposals to implement a wealth tax in the United States, nothing has been set in stone. The United States has always favored income tax, using a progressive tax system to tax those with higher incomes at higher federal income tax rates.

Taxing income in the United States

The federal tax rates in the United States include seven tax brackets, which are based on a taxpayer's filing status and taxable income rather than absolute wealth. Taxes are typically collected throughout the year via payroll withholding, with any remainder due upon filing a tax return. The highest-income individuals could see an ordinary tax rate as high as 37%.