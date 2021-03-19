What Is An Auto Equity Loan?

While auto equity loans aren’t very common, they allow you to borrow against the equity you have in your car. Your equity is the difference between your auto loan’s balance and how much your car is currently worth. If you have equity in your car and need to borrow money, this could be an option worth pursuing.

We’ll walk you through how auto equity loans work to help you decide if this type of personal loan is right for you.

How Auto Equity Loans Work

When you take out an auto equity loan, your lender will offer you a loan based on the equity you have in your car. If you’ve paid off your car loan and you owe it free and clear, your equity would be equal to the car’s current market value. If you still owe money on your loan, however, your equity would be equal to the car’s current value minus your loan balance.

For example, if the car is worth $20,000 and you owe $5,000 on it, you have $15,000 worth of equity ($20,000 – $5,000).