What is Bitcoin and how does it work?
What is Bitcoin and how does it work?

Not only is Bitcoin the first cryptocurrency, but it’s also the best known of the more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies in existence today. Financial media eagerly covers each new dramatic high and stomach churning decline, making Bitcoin an inescapable part of the landscape.

While the wild volatility might produce great headlines, it hardly makes Bitcoin the best choice for novice investors or people looking for a stable store of value. Understanding the ins and outs can be tricky—let’s take a closer look at how Bitcoin works.

Here are of this week's best personal finance reads:

The past year has fractured our world in countless ways. Now, as people look to pick up the pieces, those managing debt need to account for their position in our uneven economic recovery.

If credit cards are what got you into debt in the first place, why on earth would you go and apply for another one as you’re trying to tackle that debt? You could risk making things even worse.

That certainly could happen. But if you have a plan — and if you strategically apply for the right kind of new credit card — it can actually be one of the best get-out-of-debt tools available to you.

There are advantages to not following the market on a day-to-day basis, but you'll still need a strategy to ensure you're on track to meet your financial goals. Here are four tactics that can help you succeed in the stock market even if you don't follow it.

One size most definitely does not fit all when it comes to retirement planning. Here are some of the more popular retirement myths — and their corresponding realities.

If your spending has recently gotten a bit out of hand and you want to cut back, one method to save money that you may want to consider is a “no spend month.” Here's how it works.

