What Is Breakage And Why Does It Matter?

AwardWallet: AwardWallet is one of the most popular options for tracking points and miles. If you are a collector of miles and points and have multiple credit cards and are juggling transferable points, this tool supports almost every major airline and hotel loyalty program in addition to most credit card points programs. AwardWallet not only lets you see your balances of all of your miles and points accounts in one place, it also reminds you if some of your points are subject to expiration.

Google Pay and Apple Wallet: Both Apple and Google allow users to add gift cards to their respective mobile wallets. This can be a good option to both keep all of your retail gift cards consolidated in one place and ensure that they are available to use when you are actually in the store. While not all retail gift cards can be added to each mobile wallet, most popular retailers are supported.

Spreadsheet: Use a simple spreadsheet to track your hotel certificates and other various credit card benefits. Seeing expiration dates laid out in one place can help keep you on track.