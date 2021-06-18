What Is Breakage And Why Does It Matter?

If you have been reading articles on Forbes Advisor, perusing personal finance forums or engaging in deep discussions with managerial accountants at retailers that sell gift cards, you might have heard the term “breakage.”
Breakage may sound like a concept that only figurine collectors care about, but it is one of the ways that people lose a lot of money in miles, credit card points and gift cards—and companies profit massively.
Understanding what breakage is and how to avoid it is essential, whether you are an occasional user of gift cards or an avid collector of miles and points.
Breakage Defined
Breakage is an accounting term that identifies revenue recognized from services that are paid for but not used.
The most familiar example of where breakage occurs is in gift cards. Many retailers sell gift cards because they know that a certain percentage of the gift cards they sell will never be redeemed. Some gift cards will get lost, some will get thrown away and some will just get forgotten. In every case, unredeemed gift cards represent additional profit for the issuer.
From a personal finance and miles/points perspective, breakage represents the value that you lose when gift cards, miles, points, certificates or other stores of value expire, are lost or otherwise go permanently unused.
When Breakage Occurs
As mentioned above, the most common example cited when explaining breakage is unredeemed gift cards, but breakage can (and does) occur in any store of value. If there is a possibility that some form of miles, points, certificates or credits could go unredeemed, they could be subject to breakage. Here are some of the common places breakage occurs:
- Gift cards
- Frequent flyer miles
- Hotel loyalty points
- Transferable and flexible points (e.g. Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards)
- Airline vouchers
- Periodic bill credits (e.g. a monthly $15 Uber Cash credit or $200 annual airline fee credits)
- Prepaid travel credits (e.g. United Airlines TravelBank credits)
Since breakage directly results in profits, it is often encouraged by companies. In addition to breakage that happens naturally through lost gift cards, there are tactics that airlines, banks, retailers and others can employ to encourage breakage. Here are some examples of some common tactics:
- Expiration dates: Gift cards or certificates are void after a certain date.
- Usage restrictions: Gift cards can only be used at a certain merchant, or airline credits can only be used on certain air carriers.
- Minimum redemptions: Requiring a certain threshold of points to redeem or providing no redemption options below a minimum number of points.
- Blocking: Gift cards may only be purchased in large increments. Points can only be redeemed in increments. The entire certificate must be used on one item/purchase.
- Account activity requirements: Points are void unless you have account activity within the past several months.
Breakage Is Worth a Lot of Money
Breakage can greatly increase profits for retailers, banks, airlines and hotels.
In fact, a large part of the business model of gift cards is breakage. Retailers and sellers of gift cards understand that some percentage of gift cards they sell will never be redeemed. Some sources say that breakage rates are typically around 2-4%, but they can be much higher than that. An SEC filing from 2007 indicates that, at that time, Costco calculated its breakage rate on gift cards at 9%.
Another measure of breakage can be found by looking at Blackhawk Network’s SEC filings for 2015. Blackhawk Network is one of the largest distributors of gift cards. In fact, if you see gift cards for sale at your local pharmacy, grocery store or gas station, there is a good chance that Blackhawk Network is the seller of those gift cards. In 2015, Blackhawk Network reported commissions and fees of $1.26B on gift card activations of $16.6B, which represents a 7.6% commission. If retailers are willing to pay Blackhawk Network an average of 7.6% commission on their gift cards, there is a good chance that their breakage rates are higher than that.
How to Avoid Breakage
Generally, the best ways to avoid breakage are to not convert cash into less-flexible means of payment, use the gift cards, points and certificates you do have at the first opportunity and have a system to keep track of your gift cards, miles and points.
Pay With the Most Restrictive Payment Mechanism First
Think twice about converting cash into something less-flexible. Many retailers have periodic gift card sales. Getting 20% off gift cards can sound like a compelling value proposition, but think twice about purchasing gift cards to a store where you may not shop often. After all, a large part of the reason for the generous discount is because that retailer expects a significant amount of breakage.
Understand the terms of gift card redemption. Sometimes gift cards can only be redeemed for specific types of purchases or have other restrictions you might not have predicted. For instance: Airbnb only allows gift cards as payment on the first payment in a reservation and not on long-term reservations of over 28 days. This means if you select an extended payment option or are planning to take a workcation for a month, you won’t be able to use gift cards for the later payments. Another example is that some merchant’s cash registers aren’t able to read partial payments from a Visa gift card. This is the case at Walmart and could leave you with a wallet full of Visa gift cards worth pennies. Fortunately, other retailers including Target and Safeway will allow you to drain your cards.
Use expiring gift cards, certificates or credits first. If you have credits, certificates or gift cards with an expiration date, it is generally advisable to use those before using a method of payment that doesn’t expire.
Pay with your most restrictive method of payment. If you are taking a trip to Target and have a Target gift card, you should generally use that gift card before you pay cash for any purchases. In recent years, Visa, Mastercard and American Express gift cards that can be used anywhere have become popular. One variant is “Happy” branded gift cards, which can be used at a variety of merchants. Even if a gift card offers some flexibility or use across vendors, it is generally better to pay with that gift card than cash.
Use cash or a credit card last Cash in your bank account doesn’t expire, can be used anywhere and is not very likely to get lost. If you’ve used up all of your credits, certificates, coupons and points, go ahead and pay with cash.
Of course, there can be a compelling reason to use a credit card for a purchase, even when you have gift cards or points to spend. Some such reasons can include wanting to access your credit card’s extended warranty or return protection benefits on an electronics purchase, purchasing air travel with a card that offers trip cancellation/interruption insurance, or paying a cell phone bill with a credit card that offers cell phone accident protection.
Use Tools to Prevent Breakage
Inevitably, if you participate in frequent flyer or hotel loyalty programs, carry a credit card that offers rewards or receive gift cards as gifts, keeping track of where your miles, points and gift cards are requires some degree of management. Here are some tools that people commonly use to keep track of their miles, points and gift cards and prevent breakage
AwardWallet: AwardWallet is one of the most popular options for tracking points and miles. If you are a collector of miles and points and have multiple credit cards and are juggling transferable points, this tool supports almost every major airline and hotel loyalty program in addition to most credit card points programs. AwardWallet not only lets you see your balances of all of your miles and points accounts in one place, it also reminds you if some of your points are subject to expiration.
Google Pay and Apple Wallet: Both Apple and Google allow users to add gift cards to their respective mobile wallets. This can be a good option to both keep all of your retail gift cards consolidated in one place and ensure that they are available to use when you are actually in the store. While not all retail gift cards can be added to each mobile wallet, most popular retailers are supported.
Spreadsheet: Use a simple spreadsheet to track your hotel certificates and other various credit card benefits. Seeing expiration dates laid out in one place can help keep you on track.
Shoebox: Yes, an actual shoebox. If nothing else, make sure that your gift cards are all in one place and accessible when you want to use them. A shoebox and some envelopes, stored in a single location, can make sure that you know where all of your gift cards are so that you can spend them at the first opportunity.
Sell Gift Cards
If you have a number of gift cards lying around, especially gift cards for specialty retailers that you rarely or never shop at, one option is to sell them online.
There are many sites that buy and sell gift cards. Gift Card Wiki is one site that tracks buying and selling prices of gift cards across multiple marketplaces. Some marketplaces pay a fixed price for gift cards, but some allow you to list your gift cards for sale at your preferred price. You might not make the most, but an easy option for dumping gift cards is Coinstar, which is located at most major supermarkets.
Some sites even allow you to get more value if you exchange your gift card for another gift card. This can be a way to get more value out of your gift cards if you exchange specialty retailer gift cards for general retail gift cards or Amazon.com gift cards, which might be more usable for you.
A word of caution: Gift card reselling is a notoriously low-margin business and gift card marketplaces do occasionally go under, causing sellers to lose money. Before selling gift cards online, make sure that you work with a reputable gift card marketplace and that you understand the risks.
Bottom Line
Breakage is not a topic that comes up in everyday conversation, but is absolutely a concept that you should be aware of if you trade in gift cards or miles and points. Knowing what breakage is and how to avoid it is the first step toward ensuring that you do not lose money to it.
Ultimately, the key to reducing the risk that you’ll suffer from breakage is being diligent about managing your miles, points and gift cards. Using some of the tools and techniques in this article will not only help you avoid breakage, but will also ensure that you get maximum value from your gift cards, miles and points.