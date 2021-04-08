What Is Economic Hardship Deferment?

Note: If you have a federal direct loan, a federal Perkins loan or participate in the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program, your loan payments are automatically suspended as part of the CARES Act. Until at least Sept. 30, 2021, you will not have to make any student loan payments. And the interest rate on your loans will be set at zero, making that a more useful relief option than economic hardship deferment.

Eligibility Requirements

To be approved for an economic hardship deferment, you must have a qualifying federal student loan and meet one of the following requirements:

You are currently receiving means-tested benefits such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

You are serving in the Peace Corps

You work full time but make less than 150% of the poverty guideline for your family size and state

As of 2021, these are the poverty guidelines and qualifying income thresholds for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia:

Loans That Qualify for Economic Hardship Deferment

Federal direct, FFEL and Perkins loans are eligible for economic hardship deferment. However, the interest charged can continue to accrue on some federal loans while they’re in deferment.