What Is In-School Deferment?

But interest for private student loans usually accrues while you’re attending school. If you defer payments, the accrued interest is often capitalized, or added to your principal balance. Once you begin repaying the loan, your monthly payment will be higher as a result.

Do I Have To Pay Federal Student Loan Interest During In-school Deferment?

While most federal student loans are eligible for in-school deferment, you’ll only avoid interest if you have a direct subsidized loan, Perkins Loan or a subsidized portion of a direct consolidation loan. Interest is always charged on unsubsidized loans, or loans that aren’t based on financial need. You’re not always required to pay interest while you’re enrolled, but interest will accrue.

This is true for direct unsubsidized loans, direct PLUS loans, FFEL PLUS loans and the unsubsidized portion of direct consolidation loans. As with private student loans, interest on unsubsidized federal loans will be capitalized. When the time comes to start repaying your student loans, you’ll face larger monthly payments—and higher overall interest charges—than you would if you made payments while in school.