What Is Mastercard Easy Savings?

Business owners rely on their Mastercards for daily financing, but they should also look to them for a little extra cash. Mastercard Easy Savings is a free automatic rebate program for eligible business Mastercard cardholders. The program allows eligible cardholders to earn rebates on purchases made from participating merchants. Only business cardholders are eligible for Easy Savings, which means that anyone holding a personal credit or debit card cannot register.

Mastercard Easy Savings Eligibility

Cardholders who have U.S.-issued small business Mastercard credit and signature debit cards are automatically enrolled in the program. Commercial Mastercards also have automatic eligibility. To find out if a card qualifies for the Easy Savings program, call the relevant bank associated with the account or call the number on the back of the card to find out and register.

How Mastercard Easy Savings Works

There’s no additional fee to register for Easy Savings, which makes this an added-value program for those who are already business Mastercard cardholders. No coupons or codes are required to receive rebates making the Easy Savings program a simple way to get money back on business purchases.