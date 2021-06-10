What Is Mastercard Easy Savings?

Business owners rely on their Mastercards for daily financing, but they should also look to them for a little extra cash. Mastercard Easy Savings is a free automatic rebate program for eligible business Mastercard cardholders. The program allows eligible cardholders to earn rebates on purchases made from participating merchants. Only business cardholders are eligible for Easy Savings, which means that anyone holding a personal credit or debit card cannot register.
Mastercard Easy Savings Eligibility
Cardholders who have U.S.-issued small business Mastercard credit and signature debit cards are automatically enrolled in the program. Commercial Mastercards also have automatic eligibility. To find out if a card qualifies for the Easy Savings program, call the relevant bank associated with the account or call the number on the back of the card to find out and register.
How Mastercard Easy Savings Works
There’s no additional fee to register for Easy Savings, which makes this an added-value program for those who are already business Mastercard cardholders. No coupons or codes are required to receive rebates making the Easy Savings program a simple way to get money back on business purchases.
Rebate savings are posted to the cardholder’s account three to five business days after an eligible purchase has been made. All savings post in monthly billing statements at the end of each billing cycle.
Important terms to be aware of exist, however. Participating partners can choose to exit the Easy Savings program at any time, so don’t be alarmed if an expected rebate doesn’t come through after a purchase. If this happens, double-check with the merchant to make sure it is still a part of the program. For this reason, it’s good to consider Easy Savings an extra rather than a purchase driver.
Both in-store and online purchases are eligible for rebates, but participating merchants may have specific terms dictating which purchase types are eligible. When in doubt, check with the merchant to verify. If an eligible purchase is returned, the rebate received will be reversed.
What Mastercard Easy Savings Offers
Always check the Mastercard Easy Savings website to find out which merchants participate in the program and what types of rebates are awarded. Cardholders can search the fuel, hotel and restaurant networks by entering their city, state or zip code.
Offers may change at any time without warning. Current Easy Savings offers include:
- Hotels: Save 4% when staying at one of 5,000 participating hotels. Hotel chains include Comfort Suites and Quality Inn.
- Restaurants: Save 4% when dining at over 20,000 restaurants in the Dinova network. National chains in select locations are included, such as Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster and Pizza Hut.
- Travel: Save 3% on travel with Upside Business Travel, an online platform for business travelers. Also receive a 5% rebate on select car rental offers from Avis and Budget.
- Business Services: Save 2% to 25% on products and services that aid running a business. Services include Microsoft Advertising, Monster, BizEquity and Mimeo.
- Fuel & Maintenance: Save 1% on gas at over 19,000 participating gas stations, including Shell and Exxon Mobil. Save 5% on car maintenance at over 1,700 participating vendors. Firestone and TiresPlus are included.