What Is MIB Group And How Does It Affect Life Insurance Applications?

“Say the client lists Dr. John Doe as his primary doctor and says he sees no other doctors. However, the MIB suggests a psychiatric history, yet Dr. Doe’s records have absolutely no information about this. In this case, the carrier seeks additional code details,” says Gordon E. Conwell, a Higher Risk Life Insurance Specialist at American Term.

In other words, the insurance company reviewing this information could reach out directly to the other insurance company that coded the psychiatric history. The original insurance company can advise the new insurer on where to seek the psychiatric records.

Increasing the efficiency and accuracy of the application process. Because MIB gives insurance companies data points that flag fraud and inconsistencies, insurers can make faster and more accurate decisions on applications that don’t raise any red flags.

“MIB data is increasing the efficiency of the life insurance application process. Since information is readily accessible, it minimizes the underwriting time and helps provide accurate life insurance quotes for consumers,” says Jackie Morales, Chief Insurance Officer at Bestow, a life insurance company.

Additionally, accurate information helps the insurance companies keep costs in check, which is beneficial to both consumers and insurers