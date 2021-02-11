The average down payment for first-time homebuyers was 6% in 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors. Among all homebuyers it was 12%. If you’re like the average homebuyer and plan to put down less than 20%, you should plan for an extra expense—mortgage insurance.

With all of the other costs involved in buying a home, you’ll want to understand when mortgage insurance is required, how long you have to have it, and how much it will cost.

What is Mortgage Insurance?

If you can’t pay your mortgage, mortgage insurance protects your lender from financial loss. It doesn’t provide any coverage for your home; it only protects your mortgage lender. If you put less than 20% down on a home purchase, the lender considers your mortgage to have a higher risk. Therefore, mortgage insurance protects their investment if you stop making loan payments.

When Are You Required to Have Mortgage Insurance?

Different mortgage types and lenders have varying mortgage insurance requirements. While some may require mortgage insurance as a monthly payment, others may require an upfront fee or a combination of both.

Conventional Loan Mortgage Insurance Requirements