What Is Point-Of-Sale Financing?

How to Get a Point-of-sale Financing

Many retailers partner with a specific point-of-sale financing company, and you can select this option at checkout. In this case, you’ll be directed to create an account with the lender—including providing basic details like your name, address and date of birth. Some POS lenders also require you to enter your SSN so they can run a soft credit check.

Once you create your account and, where necessary, qualify for the loan, you’ll get to choose from several payment plans. The process only takes a couple of minutes and won’t substantially interfere with your buying experience.

Some preferred POS financing partners also let users get a one-time virtual purchase card that can be used at any retailer without having to sign up through the merchant’s website. Just create an account with the lender, request a card and use it to make your purchase. Then, make payments through the lender’s website or app—just as you would if you chose financing during the merchant’s checkout process.

Where to Get Point-of-sale Financing

Here are some popular sources of point-of-sale financing you may encounter when making your next purchase:

Affirm