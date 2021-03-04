What Is Social Security?

Generally speaking, Social Security benefit calculations are weighted so that lower- and middle-earning workers will receive a higher percentage of their average wages, says Larry Gatz, President of Copperwood Financial and National Social Security Advisor (NSSA). These benefit calculations are then adjusted regularly by the SSA to accommodate the cost of living and keep pace with inflation.

How and When Will I Get My Social Security Payment?

Once you activate your benefits, the Social Security Administration will send your monthly payments by direct deposit or check. Benefits are paid in arrears, which means your February payment is for your January benefits.

When you receive your payment each month is based on your birthday.

If your birthday is on the 1-10 of the month: Payments deposited on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is on the 11-20 of the month: Payments deposited on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is on the 21-31 of the month: Payments deposited on the fourth Wednesday of the month.