What Is Synthetic Fraud?

This enables the fraudster a higher likelihood of success as they continue to apply to other financial institutions until they finally are approved for a line of credit.

Next, a fraudster diligently establishes good credit by making small purchases and quickly paying them off. Fraudsters also “piggyback” on someone else’s credit line (someone with good standing) by paying the person to become an authorized user (even if the fraudster receives no credit card information from the other person’s account). This process of building credit can take months or even years, which is partially why it’s so difficult to catch. To the financial institution, the fraudster’s fake profile seems like a regular person with a job, a salary, and a home. Some fraudsters go to great lengths to appear “normal,” even creating social media presences or using P.O boxes for addresses.

Finally, sometimes years later, the fraudster “busts out” by maxing out the carefully earned credit lines and abandoning the identity without paying anything back to the institutions. They then repeat the process using a new fake identity. Some fraudsters manage multiple fake identities using multiple real SSNs, offering a rotating schedule of paydays but only exacerbates the problem and compounding the negative impact on financial institutions.