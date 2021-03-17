What Is The CARD Act Of 2009?

Now a credit card issuer must generally wait until your account is at least 12 months old to raise your interest rate. And, if it wants to do so, it must notify you 45 days in advance of any interest rate hike.

If a credit card company increases the APR on your account, it must also inform you that you have a right to cancel before the new rate takes effect. Credit card companies have to give you a 45-day notice, and you can cancel during that period. However, the new APR will take effect 14 days after the notification.

Whether or not you cancel, the higher interest rate cannot be applied retroactively. So, your existing balance will not be subject to the higher rate, only new purchases made at least 14 days after the notice.

If you decide to cancel, then the issuer has to give you five years to repay the outstanding balance at the original interest rate, but your minimum payment might go up. They can charge up to twice of what you were paying as a minimum monthly payment.

No Double-Cycle Billing