What Is The Consumer Credit Protection Act?

You also have the right to information about the debt itself. A debt collector must reveal the name of the original creditor and how much you owe.

You have 30 days to dispute the debt if you disagree. If you do dispute the debt, the debt collector has to pause collection efforts until it sends you verification details.

Bottom Line

Thanks to the Consumer Credit Protection Act and the numerous laws housed under its cover, you enjoy many rights where your financial life is concerned. And while it would be impossible to memorize all of these rights, it’s important to be familiar with them.

The CCPA protects you every time you apply for credit. These rights continue to protect you after a lender or credit card issuer approves your application. In the event that you can’t pay back the money you borrow as promised, provisions of the CCPA are there to protect you again, from unfair debt collection practices.

When you know your rights, you’re better equipped to protect yourself and your loved ones from bad actors. If you believe a lender, creditor, debt collector or consumer reporting agency is violating the CCPA (or any of its many amendments), you can reach out to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission to submit a complaint. You can also seek the advice of a consumer protection attorney if you need additional advice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0