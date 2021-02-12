What Is the Dividend Tax Rate?

Here's how it works: Let's say you're a single filer with earned income from your job of $175,000 and net investment income of $50,000, adding up to total MAGI of $225,000. Since the MAGI threshold amount for a single filer is $200,000, you exceed the threshold by $25,000. The $25,000 of income is the amount subject to the 3.8% tax in addition to the other dividend taxes.

Filing your tax returns

Be prepared to report the dividend income you receive every year to the IRS. Your financial institution will send you Form 1099-DIV Dividends and Distributions to make it easier for you to distinguish between ordinary and qualified dividends.