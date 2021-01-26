What Is the First Day You Can File Taxes?

Why it can be smart to file your tax returns as soon as possible when filing season opens

While tax filing season opens Feb. 12, you aren't required to submit your tax return immediately. In fact, you'll have until April 15 to send in your forms and pay the taxes due without incurring any penalties.

But just because filing early is optional doesn't mean you should delay. The sooner you send in your returns, the sooner you can get back the money the government has been borrowing from you. If you didn't receive the full amount of either of your two coronavirus stimulus checks, you can also claim that money by filing a tax return.

Submitting your returns early also reduces the risk of identity theft. If someone else files a fraudulent return in your name, this creates a lot of financial hassle for you. If you've submitted your return before a scammer tries to steal your identity, they'll be thwarted.