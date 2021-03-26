What Is The Right Of Rescission?

The right of rescission is a consumer protection provided by the federal Truth in Lending Act, also known as Regulation Z. It gives individuals the option to cancel certain residential loans within three business days of receiving and signing the paperwork. If you’re wondering how to get out of a mortgage, the three-day right of rescission could help you in some circumstances.

How the Right of Rescission Works

To rescind something means to take it back or cancel it. Rescission is an act of rescinding. You can rescind an invitation to your birthday party. And you can undo a lot of regrettable financial decisions pretty easily: just return those $300 headphones to the store. Other times, we’re stuck with choices we wish we hadn’t made: You can’t get back the $100 you spent on fancy sushi just because you’re still hungry.

When it comes to certain mortgages, you do have a small window to change your mind and cancel—or rescind—the transaction. Let’s get one thing out of the way, though: You can’t change your mind and easily get out of the house you just purchased. To undo that decision, you’ll have to sell your home, and it will cost you.