What Is The VA Loan Funding Fee?

How To Pay the VA Funding Fee

The VA funding fee is due at the time the loan closes. You can pay it a couple of different ways.

First, you can choose to pay the entire fee upfront as part of your closing costs. That means you need to have the cash on hand at the time of closing. This option is the cheapest in the long run, though it’s not always possible.

If you aren’t able to come up with that much cash at closing, you also have the option of rolling the fee into your loan. This may be the more convenient option, but it also means you’ll pay more over time since the fee is rolled into your principal balance and accrues interest.

Say, for example, you borrow a 30-year, $250,000 VA mortgage at 3.5% interest. Your monthly payment would be $1,122. If you had to pay a VA funding fee of 2.3%, that would be $5,750 out-of-pocket due at closing.