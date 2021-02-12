What Mom-And-Pop Landlords Can Do To Relieve Eviction Ban Pressure

South Florida

Matthew I. Kramer, a real estate attorney at Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial in Miami, said that courts in south Florida generally interpret the CDC eviction moratorium as a blanket order, so they’re not inclined to look at eviction cases now, even those that include criminal activity.

“The reality is it’s next to impossible to evict a residential tenant under the CDC rules.

I’ve had situations where the tenants have committed criminal acts, and it’s impossible for the landlord to evict,” Kramer says.

“Unless there are some extenuating circumstances, landlords might be spinning their wheels trying to get an eviction case in front of a judge. It might be better to hold off until the moratorium expires,” he says.

Northern California

In California, the system is kind of stacked against mom-and-pop landlords, says Joseph Tobener, an attorney at Tobener Ravenscroft in San Francisco.

Landlords are forced to either take no rent or reduced rents if their tenants make the Covid declaration, and because “subsidies are not there to supplement the income they’re losing,” landlords have resorted to loopholes and more extreme measures.