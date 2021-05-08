What Motherhood Taught Me About Money: 8 Moms Weigh In

I shouldn't pave the way for my kids

“From the day I became a mother, I realized how hard it is to deny my kids things I can afford. However, as my kids become adults, I’m learning it’s harmful to pave their way even when I’m tempted. It’s important to let them experience their own ‘lean years,’ because being young and broke is the best money education you can get.”

— Joni Gonzales, 51, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; her sons are 31, 23 and 20

Financial stability is key

“Once I became a mom, it became very important that we were financially stable and could start saving for the future. I had people who relied on me to provide for them no matter what. It spurred me to learn how to meal-plan, stick to a budget and improve my career so I could continue to support them.”

— Candice McDaniel, 34, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; her kids are 10, 7 and 3

Start financial education early