What Not to Do as a Beginning Options Investor

Gillies: I'm going to go super short. I'm going to do one or two weeks and that's going to be free money, and I'm going to bring it in. It worked great, it worked great for about six months. Then I wrote puts on it, I don't even remember the name of this one, it's probably gone by now, anyway, it doesn't matter. But I wrote puts on this thing that was not supposed to release results for about two months, and I think I wrote some puts. I think they were expiring that Friday, and I think I wrote some puts on the Monday and I think I wrote some puts on the Tuesday, and on the Wednesday morning before the market opened up, they pre-announced the results of their trial. Fun fact, if a biotech company with running tests pre-announces results, they're not good.