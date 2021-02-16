What Nullifies A Travel Insurance Policy And Its Benefits?

Being unaware that something is illegal in the country you’re visiting will not help you keep coverage. For example, in Japan the legal limit for drunk driving is much lower than in the U.S. (0.03% vs. 0.08%). Many travel insurance plans have exclusions regarding intoxication above the legal limit, says Scott Adamski, a spokesperson for AIG Travel.

You could unwittingly jeopardize your coverage by not knowing that you crossed the line into legal intoxication—perhaps after only one drink.

How to Make Sure You Don’t Nullify Your Travel Insurance

First and foremost, take time to carefully read all the terms and conditions of the travel insurance policy and, in particular, the sections on exclusions.

Be forthcoming and honest on your travel insurance application. In addition, be cognizant of the activities on your trip. Make sure to adhere to the rules of your travel policy so you’re protected in the event you have to file a claim.

Finally, Mueller of Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection points out that most plans offer a 15-day free look period that allows you time to review the policy and cancel if you decide it’s not the coverage you were expecting, as long as you have not yet departed on your trip.

