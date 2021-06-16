What’s The Difference Between A Credit Freeze And A Credit Lock

Bottom Line

In the midst of a global crisis, protecting credit might not seem to be the top priority. But one thing none of us need right now is the new crisis of recovering your identity after theft. For those not planning to open a line of credit in the near future, requesting a credit freeze over all three bureaus might help prevent that. It’s also a useful and free tool that will protect your kids’ credit profiles until they are 18.

In situations that warrants active credit checks, a free credit lock service offered by TransUnion and Equifax might still help. For those with additional concerns about security, exploring one of the paid products that claim to offer more insurance and monitoring might be worthwhile.

If you want to entirely outsource the process, check out Forbes Advisor’s recommendations for identity theft insurance services. Paid or not, unlocking files with the tap of a button is a far more convenient way to add some security to sensitive information.

It is vital that we protect ourselves as much as possible, especially now. Keep wearing a mask and washing your hands, but also take some time to set up a credit freeze or credit lock today. Avoiding further catastrophe remains in all of our best inter

