What Should You Do If The IRS Comes Knocking On Your Door?

But whatever the reason, here are a few ways to prepare if the IRS comes knocking.

Obtain the Requested Documents or Seek Out Third-Party Sources

The IRS will send you a notice once your tax return undergoes the audit process. In most cases, you may receive Notice 566S, which provides a list of required records you will need to submit to the IRS concerning a specific deduction or income item.

The IRS requires you to keep your documents as long as needed to prove your deductions on the tax return. For instance, while the IRS typically requires you to keep your records for up to seven years, if you own a property you are required to keep records on that property until you dispose of it in a taxable transaction, such as a sale.