What Should You Expect From 24-Hour Assistance In Travel Insurance?

Having a 24-hour emergency assistance number for customers to utilize while traveling is a common feature among travel insurance companies. The phone number can generally be found in the travel insurance policy you were sent, or on the insurance company’s website or mobile app.

Why Would You Need to Call the Assistance Number?

These 24/7 assistance numbers are an important safety net if you encounter issues while traveling, for both large problems and small inconveniences.

“In the case of a natural disaster at your destination or sudden civil unrest, everyone might be trying to leave the location at the same time, which can overburden transportation resources. A good travel assistance provider can be an asset,” says Scott Adamski, a spokesperson for AIG Travel.

When you’re shopping around for a travel insurance policy, Adamski says it’s important to look for a robust emergency assistance service because the need for those services can arise frequently (including rebooking flights or hotels, missed connection coordination and vehicle return).