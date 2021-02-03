What Taxes Do I Pay If I Sell My Tesla Stock?

When you sell stocks for a higher price than what you bought them for, you'll be liable for capital gains taxes. But the amount you pay in taxes will depend on how long you've held your stock before selling it.

Stocks that are held for at least a year and a day are subject to what are known as long-term capital gains, and those are the ones that are taxed at the most favorable rates.

If you're single earning up to $40,400 or married earning up to $80,800, your long-term capital gains tax rate will actually be 0%. That's right -- you can walk away with a profit without paying a dime in tax. Beyond that, if you're single earning up to $445,850 or married earning up to $501,600, your long-term capital gains tax rate will be 15%. Earnings above these levels are subject to a long-term capital gains tax rate of 20% -- the highest rate you might pay.