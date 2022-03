What the Increase in the Federal Interest Rate Means for You and Your Money

The federal interest rate recently increased for the first time in more than three years.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a Financial Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how the increase will impact you.

Chanelle also shares how borrowers will be effected, and has some great tactics for finding the right account to help you grow your savings.

More from Chanelle at NerdWallet:

