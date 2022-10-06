What to ask if you're looking for a socially conscious bank | PennyWise podcast

Have you ever thought about who your bank does business with using your money in checking or savings as loans to those businesses?

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a banking expert with NerdWallet, to learn why more Americans want to deal with banks considered socially conscious.

Bessette explains what it means, and how you can find out if your bank is using your money to make loans to businesses that matter to you.

She'll also share details to find a socially conscious bank that matches what you care about as a customer and community member.

Learn more about what to ask if you want a socially conscious bank at the brand new hub from NerdWallet here: https://www.nerdwallet.com/l/ethical-finance

