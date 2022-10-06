 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

What to ask if you're looking for a socially conscious bank

  • Updated
  • 0
What to ask if you're looking for a socially conscious bank
Lee Enterprises

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Have you ever thought about who your bank does business with using your money in checking or savings as loans to those businesses?

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a banking expert with NerdWallet, to learn why more Americans want to deal with banks considered socially conscious.

Bessette explains what it means, and how you can find out if your bank is using your money to make loans to businesses that matter to you.

She'll also share details to find a socially conscious bank that matches what you care about as a customer and community member.

Learn more about what to ask if you want a socially conscious bank at the brand new hub from NerdWallet here: https://www.nerdwallet.com/l/ethical-finance

People are also reading…

More from Chanelle Bessette on PennyWise:

The latest from Chanelle Bessette at NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply Side for Oil Remains Very Tight: Whistler

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News