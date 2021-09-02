What to Buy (and Skip) in September 2021

Buy: Outdoor furniture

By Labor Day, retailers will be ready to clear out summer inventory.

Labor Day sales will deliver deals on outdoor furniture and decor as well as grills and pool equipment, according to Jane Boyd Thomas, professor of marketing at Winthrop University in South Carolina.

“If you live in climates where fall brings significantly cooler temperatures — the kind that require a sweater or light jacket — you can expect the discounts on outdoor items to be deep during the early part of September,” Thomas said in an email.

Skip: Decorations

Another category to skip? Fall and holiday decorations. “Expect retailers to do as they did last year and begin offering Black Friday discounts on these items in October as a way to encourage purchases,” Thomas said.

Decorations get cheaper when the holiday gets closer. So as long as you don’t mind last-minute decorating, wait until mid-October for Halloween decorations and mid-December for Christmas decorations.

Buy: iPhones