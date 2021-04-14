What to Do if a Credit Card Issuer Lowers Your Credit Limit

When it might not matter

If you barely used the credit card — which is a common reason for receiving a lower limit — maybe it’s no big deal when an issuer lowers your credit limit.

For example, if you have $50,000 in combined credit spread among several cards, losing $1,000 of that credit limit on a single card won’t matter much. Your credit scores might stay relatively the same. And if, say, you’re already solidly into the excellent credit range (FICO scores of 720 or higher), then dropping a few points is unlikely to affect your life. You’ll still get the best loan rates, for example.

Just carry on.

Why an issuer might reduce your credit limit

So why did the credit card company lower your credit limit in the first place? You could ask that when you call. But here are a few possible reasons: