What to Do If a Fair Credit Score Cuts Your Credit Card Options

What are your options if you have fair credit?

Apply for a credit card for fair credit

A limited list of choices isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if you’re still relatively new to using credit cards. You may prefer to choose from a short list of cards issued by banks you’re already familiar with.

Just know that there will be some trade-offs. You may earn cash-back rewards, but pay an annual fee. Or you won’t pay an annual fee, but you’ll also earn no rewards.

Still, these cards serve a purpose, much like the secured cards you may have had when starting out on your credit journey. With careful use, they can continue helping you along the way so that you eventually qualify for a wider variety of credit cards.

Consider alternative cards from startup issuers

Startups and nontraditional issuers have been launching credit cards that can look at different financial factors when you apply, beyond your credit scores — such as your income and savings. Depending on which card you choose, you may not need to have a credit history or even a Social Security number — helpful if you have less-than-ideal credit or have recently immigrated to the U.S. and are establishing yourself here.