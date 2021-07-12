What to Do if Chime or Other Neobanks Close Your Account

The particular risks of neobanks

A neobank usually isn’t a bank. Rather, it’s a financial technology firm that partners with a bank to provide mobile-focused banking accounts and debit cards. The partner bank provides federal deposit insurance to protect customers’ money in case the neobank fails. Chime, for example, partners with The Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank.

Neobanks can be attractive alternatives to traditional banks, offering perks like free checking accounts, no overdraft fees, two-day early direct deposit and more. But they may lack the support systems of a regular bank. Except for a select few with bank charters, such as Varo and GO2Bank, neobanks aren’t directly supervised by a federal regulatory agency.

Since neobanks don’t have physical locations, verifying customers’ identities is all done online or over the phone — and their customer service may not be as reliable as at traditional banks.