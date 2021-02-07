What to Do If You Have Massive Capital Gains on a Stock

If you held your stock for at least a year and a day before selling it, the pain won't be as bad because you'll be bumped into the more favorable long-term capital gains category. Long-term capital gains taxes amount to 0% for low to moderate earners, 15% for moderate to high earners, and 20% for the very wealthy. These rates are much lower than ordinary income tax rates, so it generally pays to hold investments for at least a year and a day before selling them off, if that's possible.

Now, let's talk about how to negate some or all of those gains. The solution is simple: Sell underperforming stocks in your portfolio at a loss. Capital losses can be used to offset capital gains, so if you take a $6,000 loss and are sitting on $10,000 in gains, you'll only be subject to taxes on the remaining $4,000.

Keep in mind that capital losses are first applied to gains of the same nature. In other words, if you lock in a long-term capital loss, it will first be applied to your long-term capital gains, and then any amount left over will be applied to short-term gains. That's an important distinction, because it could impact the investments you choose to liquidate first.