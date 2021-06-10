What to Do If You Save Too Much for Retirement

You also can contribute too much to a workplace plan such as a 401(k), especially if you change jobs during the year. Your new employer won’t know if you’ve already made contributions to your previous employer’s plan that would count toward the annual limits (typically $19,500 for 2021, plus a $6,500 catch up contribution for people 50 and older), says tax expert Mark Luscombe, principal analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

Even if you don’t change jobs, your 401(k) contributions could be capped if you’re deemed a “highly compensated employee.” That can happen if not enough lower-paid workers contribute and you own more than 5% of the company, earn more than a certain amount (currently $130,000) or are among the top 20% of employees ranked by compensation. Your excess contributions will be sent back to you as a check or other payment.

How to limit the damage