 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to do if your tax refund is delayed and your bills aren't
0 comments
alert

What to do if your tax refund is delayed and your bills aren't

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What could the president's new "American Families Plan" mean for you? Host Teri Barr talks with Kelly Anne Smith from Forbes Advisor to learn more about the new "American Families Plan" proposed by the president. Teri and Kelly Anne discuss everything from support for paid family and medical leave to changes in the cost of childcare and paying for community college. Don’t forget to follow PennyWise on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and TuneIn.

The IRS is behind on processing tax returns, due to staff shortages and other complications. This delay could be holding up the money you were counting on to cover your bills.

Many people were looking to their tax refunds to do some major lifting, according to a NerdWallet survey published in February. Among filers expecting a refund, 32% say they planned to use it to pay down debt and 30% planned to catch up on bills.

If you were expecting — and needing — to have a check in hand by now, here’s how to keep your finances together until Uncle Sam pays up.

Prioritize necessities

If you’re really strapped, limit discretionary spending and focus on paying for essentials like housing (mortgage or rent), groceries and utilities. Prioritize expenses that enable you to work and earn money, such as transportation and child care.

Consider essential expenses you have to pay now, but look ahead to June and July, too, says Brent Weiss, a St. Petersburg, Florida-based certified financial planner and co-founder of Facet Wealth.

Check for large upcoming bills so you can plan for them now and aren’t scrambling all over again in a few weeks. For example, if you have an annual bill due in June, Weiss recommends calling customer service to see if you can pay it in a monthly cadence instead. If so, you’ll be on the hook for a much lower payment next month.

Call lenders and service providers

Prioritizing bills is one thing, but having the means to pay them is another. If you can’t pay the rent or mortgage and other bills in full, pick up the phone.

A call to customer service can be an effective way to get a bill lowered or deferred, and all it costs is a bit of time. Missing payments, on the other hand, can lead to late fees, dinged credit and worse.

On the phone, be calm and explain the situation. The person on the other end is often willing to help, Weiss says, particularly in situations like this, when you’re facing something outside your control.

In fact, if your income has been affected by COVID-19, you may be eligible for payment help from your credit card issuer or personal loan lender.

As for your mortgage, look into forbearance, which allows you to pay lower monthly payments, or delay payments, for a certain period of time. Some lenders offer forbearance programs specifically for borrowers affected by COVID-19.

Read the full story:

Check out more of the week's best financial tips from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley Fool:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

10 Genius Ways To Save Money On A Move

  • Updated

Moving is exciting, but it can also be stressful for more reasons than one. From finding the time and energy to box up all of your belongings, to picking a trustworthy moving service to safely transport them all from one place to the next, there are just so many factors to consider. On top of […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News