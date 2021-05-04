What to Do When You Can’t Open a Bank Account

Signing up for a bank account is usually easy. But just as an application for a credit card might not be approved, a bank or credit union could deny an account application.

If this happens to you, be aware that you have other options. However, it’s a good idea to try to learn why the bank made the decision. Of the 7 million U.S. households that don’t have a bank account, about 20% say one reason is because of ID verification, credit problems or issues with a former bank account, according to a 2019 Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. survey. Other reasons include customer concerns about keeping the minimum bank balance and inconvenient bank locations.

If you're unable to open a bank account, here are some tips on what to do next.

Verify your details

When you apply for a bank account, you usually have to provide your name, address, Social Security number and other personal information. Errors in any of these items can affect your application.

Your bank will likely work with third-party companies to electronically verify your application information, says Sarah Hoisington of SentiLink, an identity verification company in San Francisco. If the data can’t be confirmed, the bank is notified, she says.