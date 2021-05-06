What to Know Before Applying for Your First Credit Card

Applying for a credit card? Not so fast. For first-time card seekers, there are a few things worth knowing, like how credit really works, what to do without good credit history and what to look out for when choosing a card. Here are the most important things to be aware of before you hit that submit button.

Understand the Basics of Credit

To buy something on credit is to get it right away with the trust that it will be paid for later. Much like other types of loans, a credit card provides flexibility but comes with consequences if the trust of repayment is broken. Because a credit card lets users temporarily use money that’s not theirs as if it were their own, it’s entirely different from other types of electronic payment like debit cards and mobile payment apps. Importantly, it’s not uncommon for a credit limit (how much your card lets you spend) to be more money than someone actually has available or in the bank. This is what makes buying on credit a double-sided card.