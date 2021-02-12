What Travel Insurance Covers Covid Quarantine?

If you’re traveling during the pandemic, you know that you might have to ride out a mandatory quarantine. Travel insurance can reimburse you for problems like trip delays and medical expenses abroad, but can it help with the added expense of a quarantine?

Staying in a hotel for up to 14 days while in quarantine can get costly, especially if you’re not prepared. There are also other costs to consider like meals.

Here’s how you can prepare for an unexpected Covid-19 quarantine during a trip.

Know When Travel Insurance Benefits Kick In for a Quarantine

There are travel insurance policies that can cover unexpected expenses if you have to quarantine in another country. But in order for any benefits to apply, you must test positive for Covid-19 and your travel insurance plan must cover Covid-related expenses.

For example, if you visit a state or a country that has a mandatory quarantine in place upon your arrival, there are no travel insurance benefits to cover any extra costs for quarantining, unless you then test positive for Covid-19 and the plan covers Covid.