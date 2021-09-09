What would happen if you invested $100 a week in the stock market?

By making regular investments, you're making use of a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging. When you buy shares of a stock or a fund, you exchange your dollars for a certain number of shares at whatever the then current market price of those shares happens to be. If the stock's or fund's price falls, your investment may have a lower price tag on it, but you still own the same number of shares.

With your next investment, the new shares you buy add to the shares you already own. If the price happens to be lower when you make that purchase, you get more shares for your money. It's through that mechanism of buying more shares at a lower price that dollar-cost averaging helps ease the pain of a falling market.

At the end of a falling market, you'll have more shares from dollar-cost averaging your way in than had you gone "all in" near the market's high. That gives you that much more "oomph" for any recovery that follows. On the flip side, should the market never drop, then you'll still be better off having invested over time than not investing at all.