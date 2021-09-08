What Would Happen if You Invested $100 a Week in the Stock Market?

At the end of a falling market, you'll have more shares from dollar-cost averaging your way in than had you gone "all in" near the market's high. That gives you that much more "oomph" for any recovery that follows. On the flip side, should the market never drop, then you'll still be better off having invested over time than not investing at all.

For those of us who can't reliably predict what the market will do next, dollar-cost averaging is a tremendous tool that can help us invest in uncertain times and markets. As the preceding chart shows, it can also be an incredibly rewarding one as well.

Get started now

If there's a downside to investing $100 per week in the market, it's that it will take decades for that money to add up to a truly life-changing amount. So get started now, and begin building the foundation that can get you closer to your goal. They say that a journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step. The sooner you take that step, the sooner you'll have a chance of reaching the point where the money you've built up can have a meaningful impact on your life and the lives of those you love.