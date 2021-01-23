When Dividends Fail: How to Think About Total Return Investing

Dividend yield -- or the stock's dividend payout divided by its share price -- is also a component of return on investment. The unique quality about dividends is that they represent the cash portion of your investment return. Dividends have the effect of increasing cash flow for an individual, which can be useful in meeting short-term obligations such as personal debt or emergencies. While dividends are a critical part of the total return equation, they should not be viewed in isolation when evaluating an investment.

What are capital gains?

When the IRS uses the term "realized capital gain," it simply refers to the difference between the price at which you sold your investment over the price at which you bought it. For example, if you were to buy one share of stock for $50 and sell it for $100 after holding it for more than one year, you would be said to have a $50 long-term capital gain. Fortunately, long-term capital gains are also taxed at a favorable rate as compared to ordinary income.