When It Can Be a Good Idea to Co-Sign for Your Young Adult

Or maybe a sudden end to communication is not the worst. Long points out that you may find yourself at the Thanksgiving table with someone whose debt you are paying, even though they have an Instagram full of vacation pictures and you can't afford to travel. Decide if you can keep financial betrayal from ruining your relationship.

While it has its pitfalls, co-signing can sometimes be smart. Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, CEO and founder of Money Coach University, co-signed for a condo with her daughter, now 23, four years ago. But this was no caving to puppy-eyed pleading. “It was pure strategy,” she says, and it was a family decision.

Homeownership helped her daughter establish in-state residency and stop paying out-of-state tuition. Khalfani-Cox and her husband, Earl, covered the down payment and closing costs — a total of about $25,000. They saved that much on tuition the first year.