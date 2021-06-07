When It’s OK to Let Your Good Credit Score Drop

When money is on the way

Siegel, the father of five young adults, cautions against an over-reliance on credit. But he’s willing to make an exception for when income is imminent but bills are already here. A tax refund or payment for freelance work falls into this category.

If you know money is coming, credit can be a bridge until it arrives. Be prepared for a score ding as long as you are running a high credit card balance, then look for a rebound as you get it back down.

When starting or investing in a business

Investing in a business is another time you may choose to use your credit, but keep the risks in mind. Siegel says that there should be a clear, detailed business plan that's much more specific than a great idea.

A good or excellent credit score might mean you qualify for an introductory 0% rate on a credit card. Or, you may have plenty of room on your existing credit cards to temporarily run a higher balance than you do normally.